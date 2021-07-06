A story published on Page A-1 of the Sunday, July 4, 2021 edition of The New Mexican, about the continuing drought's impact on New Mexico's reservoirs, incorrectly indicated that all of the state's reservoirs managed by the Bureau of Reclamation are at 20 percent of capacity or less. Mary Carlson, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said almost all of the New Mexico reservoirs managed by the Bureau of Reclamation are at 20 percent of capacity or less.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.