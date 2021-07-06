A story published on Page C-1 of the Sunday, July 4, 2021, edition of The New Mexican gave an incorrect name for an organization providing free helmets to kids. The group is the state's Brain Injury Advisory Council. The story also wrongly attributed a nearly 15 percent local match to a federal grant for Safe Routes to Schools to the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization. The city of Santa Fe provided the grant. The story incorrectly said sustainability coordinator Elena Kayak pointed to car-free zones around schools in Norway. She was referring to the Netherlands.
Correction, July 6, 2021
- The New Mexican
Jessica Pollard
Education Reporter
