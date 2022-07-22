Correction, July 22, 2022 Nathan Lederman Nathan Lederman Author email Jul 22, 2022 Jul 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story on page A-6 published Wednesday, July 20, 2022, about the fire at 21 Heartstone Drive, incorrectly reported that the fire occurred Sunday. It occurred at early Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe actress gets break in TV show 'Dark Winds'Xfinity reports widespread internet outage in Santa Fe, Los AlamosSanta Feans say homeless encampments practically in backyardBitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bullReport on deadly Chimayó fire says girls 'could not have escaped'Dinged door said to have led to shooting of woman in EspañolaState police seize $40,000 in fentanyl pills in Santa Fe bustA community left heartbrokenTeen charged in shooting death to be released on house arrestMan killed in one-car collision; speeding suspected Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside seat Man's civic crusade wanes as he tends to business Rescue Report Comedian Carlos Medina to host Santa Fe animal shelter event Tales of Tails Rescue dog lends owner a helping hand Magic Table A marinade for meat or veggies