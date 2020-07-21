A story published on Page A-1 of the Tuesday, July 21, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about Mayor Alan Webber’s proposed budget, incorrectly stated up to 100 city employees could retire early under an incentive program. The city proposes to spend $1.5 million on the program, which includes funding for a $15,000 lump sum payment for each employee who participates, as well as the payout of accrued leave.

