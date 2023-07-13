Correction, July 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The crossword puzzle that appeared on Page B-6 of the July 13, 2023, edition was a duplicate of a previously published puzzle. The correct puzzle can be found today on Page B-5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesPoor water lines in Southern New Mexico mountain town often leave it high and dryAttorney: Rio Arriba County jury awards $485M in lawsuit alleging child sex abuseFolk Art Market's debut in Railyard Park: praise and worriesGovernor launches weeklong trip out of stateProposed slogan on caboose concerns some of its fansSanta Fe ranks No. 2 on 'Travel + Leisure' list of top U.S. citiesSoaking in the beauty of the East Fork of the Jemez RiverChowing down: Lujan Grisham, Heinrich featured in 'Breaking Bread' seriesIFAM at the Railyard pulls in record revenueViolent threats made in a mental health crisis sideline Santa Fe's Alternative Response Unit Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS He was a hotshot lawyer until he tore into judges Rescue Report Injured, ailing older dog finds care, home Tales of Tails In defense of idleness Ringside Seat Survivor of pedophile priest loses round in court