A story on Page C-1 published Sunday, July 12, 2020, about Native American voting during the June primaries incorrectly identified who was manning a checkpoint at Acoma Pueblo and the purpose of the effort. Gov. Brian Vallo said pueblo police officers, not National Guard members, were enforcing COVID-19 restrictions due to the public health crisis. Police did not allow outsiders onto the pueblo but did not attempt to restrict Acoma members from attempting to vote at a neighboring pueblo or the city of Grants.
