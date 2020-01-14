A story published on Page A-6 of the Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, edition, about Santa Fe Community College, incorrectly stated that recipients of the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship who attend community college must enroll in at least 12 credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 or greater grade-point average. That is only true for recipients 23 or younger. Community college students 24 or older would have to maintain a 2.0 GPA and enroll in a minimum of six credit hours.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.