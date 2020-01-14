A brief news item that appeared on Page A-7 of the Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, edition, about a public memorial service for former New Mexican editor Rob Dean, did not include the date of the service. The memorial is planned for 3 p.m. Jan. 26 in the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art. The error was made in editing.
