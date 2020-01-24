A story on Page A-6 published Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, about Mary G. Madigan being named Santa Fe Pro Musica’s new executive director, incorrectly listed the Peabody Award-winning podcast "Meet the Composer" among her former places of employment. Madigan worked at the nonprofit Meet the Composer, which merged with the American Music Center in 2011 and is now New Music USA.
