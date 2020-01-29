A story published on Page A-1 of the Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about the Santa Fe County juvenile detention center, incorrectly reported the process by which the Youth Development Program could be closed. The County Commission directed staff members to begin researching a potential closure plan at Tuesday night's meeting. A majority of commissioners voiced their support for closing the facility, though any decision would require a vote by the commission. Also, discussions with the union that represents workers at the facility would be among the steps in researching a plan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.