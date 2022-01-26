A story on Page A-7 published Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, about a house fire incorrectly stated a room in a 400-square-foot house in Eldorado burned Sunday morning. The home is 2,400 square feet and is in the Eldorado area. The story also stated the Santa Fe Fire Department reported it does not suspect arson. The Santa Fe County Fire Department issued the statement.  

