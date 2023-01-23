Corrections Correction, Jan. 23, 2023 Inez Russell Gomez Inez Russell Gomez Editorial Page Editor Author email Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An editorial published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, on Page A-9 incorrectly referred to state Sen. Linda Lopez as a member of the House of Representatives. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Inez Russell Gomez Editorial Page Editor Author email Follow Inez Russell Gomez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'Antiques Roadshow,' Santa Fe styleRegal Santa Fe 14 closing as part of corporate bankruptcyChef behind Jambo Cafe to take over Bobcat BiteSanta Fe council approves Old Pecos rezoneSanta Fe expected to remain cold as city, region face more snowSanta Fe council approves controversial rezoningLujan Grisham calls for ban on assault weapons in State of State addressDA: Baldwin, armorer to face involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shootingUnwise Solomon helps make New Mexico first in corruptionQ&A: Carmack-Altwies speaks about decision to bring charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Unwise Solomon helps make New Mexico first in corruption Phill Casaus The buck stops with DA, but not over 'Rust' Whole Hearted Parenting The stinging impact of gossip Building Santa Fe The viga is back in a major supporting role