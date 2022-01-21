A news item on Page A-8 of the Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, edition incorrectly listed new dates for performances of the hit Broadway show Hamilton that were set to begin late this month in Albuquerque. The shows have been delayed until May 2023.
A story on Page A-8 published Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, about Bobcat Bite incorrectly reported the sale price. The Bobcat Bite property is for sale for $1 million or for lease for $5,000 to $6,000 a month.
The Santa Fe New Mexican will correct factual errors in its news stories. Errors should be brought to the attention of the city editor at 986-3035.
