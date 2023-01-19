Correction, Jan. 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Lindsey Sniderman Christine Dugan Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a story on Page B-5 of the Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, edition, the names under the photos of Christine Dugan and Lindsey Sniderman were transposed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesJudge will hold bench trial in Boxcar landlord-tenant disputeAlbuquerque police say former House candidate masterminded shootings at politicians' homesCan council dodge Old Pecos Trail decision by creating new rules? Attorney says noPicuris Pueblo acquires full ownership of Hotel Santa FeOld Pecos Trail: You reap what you sowSanta Fe expected to remain cold as city, region face more snowLujan Grisham calls for ban on assault weapons in State of State addressSanta Fe feather artist's work to be featured on PBS travel seriesHeavy snows forecast in Chama, Flagstaff; Santa Fe could see 2 inchesFine, not jail, for man who assaulted peaceful demonstrator Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Rescue Report Volunteers play key role in animal rescues Magic Table Simple salad brings flavors of Southeast Asia home Ringside Seat Senator hopes to slow legislating-to-lobbying express Ringside Seat Unusual political move created King holiday in N.M.