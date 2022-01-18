A story on Page A-1 published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, about temporary restaurant closures incorrectly reported Los Amigos Restaurant was closed at some time during January. However, Dos Amigos Sports Mexican Restaurant was closed for a time in January.
Advertisement
Articles
- Father, son coaches at Mesa Vista die from coronavirus, one day apart
- Some restaurants temporarily shut their doors
- Many in N.M. land on their feet after quitting jobs
- Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf announces new CEO
- ‘Local preference’ may be barrier to sale of land owned by city of Santa Fe
- COVID test site in Santa Fe not approved by DOH
- North-side waterline break creates sinkhole
- Magistrate censured over defendant's release
- New Mexico man accused in teen's death arrested on new charges
- Man accused of kidnapping and murder out of jail; DA says witnesses won't testify
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Biden warns of U.S. peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy (68)
- Santa Fe deputy's actions in chase, shooting raise policy questions (66)
- N.M. Congress members recall Jan. 6 attack amid push for voting act (54)
- Archbishop decries labs' weapons production (49)
- Santa Fe landmark roaring into the ’20s again (47)
- Records in death of S.F. officer's son again denied (40)
- Nobody was tougher than Martin Luther King Jr. (37)
- GOP stands against democracy by opposing voting rights (32)
- Omicron better at eluding vaccines, at least two systems flooded with patients (31)
- Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf announces new CEO (30)
- Officials to assess if 'strong-mayor system' a good fit for Santa Fe (29)
- Santa Fe County, state set daily records for new COVID-19 cases (28)
- The events of Jan. 6 continue to cast their shadow (24)
- Police increase presence around Pete's Place (23)
- Santa Fe police arrest suspect in Friday morning burglary (22)
- ‘Traditional’ New Mexico can be many things (21)
- Gov. details legislation to combat crime (20)
- Egolf rises rapidly in New Mexico politics (20)
- Father, son coaches at Mesa Vista die from coronavirus, one day apart (20)
- Lawmaker introduces bill to repeal state tax on Social Security (19)
- Magistrate censured over defendant's release (19)
- Lawmakers, Higher Ed propose free in-state tuition (18)
- Former spaceport CFO files whistleblower suit (17)
- Gov., other state officials would get five-figure pay bump under proposed bill (16)
- Governor proposes 49 percent increase in Environment Department funding (15)
- ‘Local preference’ may be barrier to sale of land owned by city of Santa Fe (15)
- 'Rust' armorer sues ammunition supplier (15)
- Hobbs woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster (15)
- Judge hears arguments on Zia Station development (15)
- Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills (15)
- Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son (15)
- All can play a role in preventing climate devastation (15)
- Legislator wraps a bow around time-wasting proposal (15)
- Lawmakers to consider Green Amendment to New Mexico Constitution (14)
- Martinez Johnson launches campaign for CD3 (60)
- Governor, lawmakers enable predatory lenders (14)
- Sheriff: Baldwin still hasn't turned over cellphone (14)
- City Council approves hiring Blair as city manager (14)
- New Mexico to work with national laboratories on 'hydrogen economy' (13)
- Biden makes the case to protect democracy (13)
- Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule (13)
- Housing with park creates a winning combination (13)
- Albuquerque private school fined for mask policy violation (12)
- Santa Fe schools going remote next week (12)
- Man accused of kidnapping and murder out of jail; DA says witnesses won't testify (12)
- Santa Fe woman's RV found in stolen vehicle bust (12)
- Black lawmakers in New Mexico look at Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy (12)
- New Mexico will pay Florida firm to process inmate mail (12)
- Keep schools open, but be ready to go remote (12)
- Omicron storms into New Mexico, but there’s hope (11)
- Editor of Piñon Post announces bid for House seat (11)
- Governor announces proposal for state voting rights legislation (11)
- PRC asked by legislators to consider public utilities as option for N.M. (11)
- Santa Fe to weigh higher trash fees to cover expected agency shortfall (11)
- Governor: N.M. National Guard may help fill staffing shortage in public schools (11)
- Veganism is a sham (11)
- The time for nuclear disarmament is now (10)
- Fauci bites back in Senate hearing: 'What a moron' (10)
- North-side waterline break creates sinkhole (10)
- Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half-remembered (10)
- Pandemic has changed the game for MLG (10)
- Governor's, lawmakers' $8.4 billion budgets tout funds for education, public safety (9)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff: Baldwin turned over cellphone in New York (9)
- Santa Fe County entities waiting on city audit (9)
- Colorado blaze highlights rising fire risk in N.M. (9)
- Supreme Court blocks federal vaccine mandate (9)
- Land grants, acequias a key to past and future (9)
- Biden team regroups after court loss on virus shots or test (8)
- State officials encourage testing for virus at home (8)
- New Mexico governor announces legislative agenda (7)
- As deadline looms, Senate redistricting bill awaits governor's signature (7)
- Some restaurants temporarily shut their doors (7)
- Santa Fe City Council ends officer requirement for in-person meetings (7)
- Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers (7)
- Motel initiative will take people off the streets (7)
- What is wrong with New Mexico's justice system? (7)
- On South Meadows and the meaning of open space (68)
- ‘Spring’ is back: Georgia O'Keeffe Museum restores painter's work (6)
- Christus St. Vincent plans $80 million cancer treatment center (6)
- Armed men rob Allsup's in Santa Fe (6)
- With PRC soon to change, two big cases sit before Supreme Court (6)
- Some in GOP begin testing party's lockstep loyalty to Trump (6)
- State official requests look into federal WIPP actions (20)
- Las Vegas, N.M., judge accused of conflict of interest (6)
- Prospects dim as U.S., Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine (6)
- Don't be afraid to study vaccine side effects (6)
- Boulder-area fires: The canary in our coal mine (5)
- Stream access fight shakes up N.M. Game Commission (5)
- Get smart — not tough — when it comes to fighting crime (5)
- Attorney's license suspended by high court (5)
- COVID test site in Santa Fe not approved by DOH (5)
- New Mexico man accused in teen's death arrested on new charges (5)
- Suspect in Cerrillos Road rage shooting arrested (5)
- Teacher shortage: What will lawmakers do? (5)
- With delayed numbers factored in, New Mexico adds nearly 7,000 COVID cases (5)
- Texas rabbi: Captor grew 'belligerent' late in standoff (5)
- Requiring safe gun storage would save lives (5)
- New Santa Fe city manager takes on big challenges (5)
- Santa Fe County woman among 25 more COVID deaths in the state (5)
- Man gets four life sentences in deadly 2017 rampage across Northern New Mexico (5)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.