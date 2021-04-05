A photo credit on Page 28 published in the April 4 edition of HOME Magazine incorrectly listed the source of photos. The pictures were courtesy of Barker Realty.
u u u
The Santa Fe New Mexican will correct factual errors in its news stories. Errors should be brought to the attention of the city editor at 986-3035.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.