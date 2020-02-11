A story on Page A-5 published Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, about domestic terrorism legislation incorrectly listed the bill number of a proposal to update the state's cyber crime law. The cyber crime provisions are part of the same domestic terrorism bill, House Bill 269.
Correction, Feb. 11, 2020
