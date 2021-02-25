A story that appeared on Page A-7 of the Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about the city's plan to replace current streetlights with LEDs, incorrectly reported the city intended to move forward with 3,000 kelvin and 4,000 kelvin lights. The City Council approved a contract with an amendment allowing for public outreach on the kelvin level and light design before Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors approve the designs for conversion. 

