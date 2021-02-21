A story on Page A-1 published Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, about the midpoint of this year's legislative session, incorrectly reported the Senate had passed less than a half-dozen bills. The Senate had passed more than 20 bills by Friday.
Correction, Feb. 22, 2021
- The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Robert Nott
General Assignment Reporter
Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.
