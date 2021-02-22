A story on Page C-1 published Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, about a mother's struggle to bury her recently deceased son on her property contained two errors.  Curtis Draco Roque's mother, Jade Weissleader, called the state Office of the Medical Investigator the same day she heard of her son's accident, not the following day. Also, friends helped her get her property deed amended. The story incorrectly reported they'd helped her track down the deed. 

