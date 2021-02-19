Due to an editing error, a story published on Page A-1 of the Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart exhibit in Las Vegas, Nev., misidentified the title of an Area15 executive. Dan Pelson is chief operating officer at Area15, not the CEO.
Correction, Feb. 19, 2021
