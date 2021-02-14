A summary headline on Page C-1 published Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, with the story on a postal stamp honoring the late Chien-Shiung Wu mistakenly referred to her as a LANL scientist. Wu worked on the Manhattan Project while at Columbia University. Her son works at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
