A story published on Page A-9 of the Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, edition of The New Mexican, about a four-day job fair put on by the state of New Mexico, misstated the days the event will take place. It will be held Dec. 11-14. For more information, visit www.spo.state.nm.us/rapid-hire.aspx.
