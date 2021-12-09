A story on Page A-1 of the Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, edition about the special legislation session incorrectly quoted House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, as saying a representative's comments about a redistricting bill were "illegal." Egolf actually said the comments were "outrageous." He also did not say the representative should not have commented about the redistricting map until it was official.
Correction, Dec. 9, 2021
Robert Nott
General Assignment Reporter
Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.
