A story on Page A-1 of the Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, edition about the special legislation session incorrectly quoted House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, as saying a representative's comments about a redistricting bill were "illegal." Egolf actually said the comments were "outrageous." He also did not say the representative should not have commented about the redistricting map until it was official.

