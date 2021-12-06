A sports story appearing on Page B-1 of the Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, edition regarding news and notes misidentified a New Mexico school participating in the National Junior College Athletic Association football playoffs. New Mexico Military Institute, a school in Roswell, defeated Northwest Mississippi in the Wool Bowl to earn a trip to the Dec. 17 NJCAA national championship game.
Correction, Dec. 7, 2021
-
-
- Updated
- 0
Will Webber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Articles
- ‘Loved to death’: A clash over fragile Northern New Mexico badlands
- Two children killed in Chimayó house fire; cause unknown
- Rio Arriba County Sheriff sentenced to 3 years, taken into custody
- Seeing something unusual in the sky? Here's an explanation
- Jury finds Rio Arriba County sheriff guilty of two felonies
- Outgoing Santa Fe city manager to get $35,000 vacation time payout
- Estancia mayor says rule on being armed at meetings misinterpreted
- Details emerge in Santa Fe Starbucks robbery, shooting during high-speed chase
- Despite ruling, administration still spending federal funds
- Departing Santa Fe city manager bags 'retention bonus'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Businesses near Pete's Place says actions of shelter's clients driving off customers (78)
- City manager search shouldn't be wired, but it was (36)
- How about a roundabout to address traffic ills? (34)
- ‘Loved to death’: A clash over fragile Northern New Mexico badlands (31)
- NM records 2,000-plus COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths (31)
- Baldwin to ABC about shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger' (30)
- New Mexico received record $5.3 billion from oil, gas production, industry report says (28)
- State police: Santa Fe armed robbery ends in fatal shootout after chase (27)
- Outgoing Santa Fe city manager to get $35,000 vacation time payout (26)
- Proposed development on South Meadows is getting a bad rap (26)
- Antibody treatment for COVID clearly shown to be effective (23)
- Charges undetermined for man who allegedly robbed Santa Fe Starbucks, led chase (22)
- Baldwin denies responsibility for deadly film set shooting in TV interview (22)
- LANL gearing up to produce nuclear triggers (22)
- Despite ruling, administration still spending federal funds (21)
- Departing Santa Fe city manager bags 'retention bonus' (21)
- Enslavement of Natives is a sad truth of New Mexico's past (21)
- All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder (20)
- Slipping into anarchy? (19)
- State's top newsmaker of '21 is a No. 1 surprise (18)
- Ad in 'New Mexican' praises Maine utility's parent Avangrid, urges support for PNM merger (18)
- Santa Fe city manager to step down in January; mayor names replacement (16)
- World races to contain new COVID-19 threat, the omicron variant (16)
- Santa Fe works to find a path forward on parks (15)
- Santa Fe police chief looks back on challenges, achievements as he prepares to retire (15)
- Details emerge in Santa Fe Starbucks robbery, shooting during high-speed chase (15)
- Complaint alleges Santa Fe Walmart manager was stabbed escorting disruptive man from store (14)
- PNM, Avangrid continue to tout merger proposal (14)
- Hard-won democracy is at stake in U.S. (13)
- Military deploys medical team to New Mexico to help treat COVID-19 patients (12)
- Lawyers hit the jackpot in political redistricting (11)
- New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells U.S. (11)
- Putting parks in order is long overdue (11)
- For some parts of town, height is in the eye of the beholder (11)
- State fines city of Santa Fe over workplace hazards at wastewater treatment plant (10)
- Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe (10)
- Giving thanks for The Mink and the staff of Española's shelter (9)
- 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,409 new virus cases in New Mexico (9)
- Seeing something unusual in the sky? Here's an explanation (9)
- New Mexico governor proposes pay boost for teachers, school staff (9)
- Don't delay New Mexico broadband internet expansion (9)
- Articles should focus on proven science (8)
- Finding the right police chief is a test for Webber (8)
- Santa Fe woman says she and dog were attacked by pit bulls (8)
- What a sorry state of affairs right now (8)
- Boutique hotel planned next to Loretto Chapel downtown (8)
- Energy Department to spend $15.5M to upgrade route from Los Alamos lab to waste site (8)
- The gamble is all yours (8)
- Fort Stanton, Lincoln historic sites neglected by state, advocates say (7)
- Interim chief steps up at Santa Fe Police Department (7)
- Homeless shelter needs room to do the job (7)
- Search warrant suggests mix of live, dummy rounds from supplier used on 'Rust' set (7)
- New Mexico's hospitals say delta variant surge is focus over omicron (7)
- Trusting the work: John Nichols’ pursuit of his best, whether anyone likes it or not (7)
- Three PRC members say they don't support merger (7)
- At the end of life, peace for terminal patients (7)
- Estancia mayor says rule on being armed at meetings misinterpreted (7)
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination needed to attend New Mexico Legislature (7)
- As millions of movie dollars pour into New Mexico, legislators question film tax credit (6)
- Open space decision matters for future (6)
- Avangrid, Iberdrola accused of bid-rigging (6)
- New Mexico will have ample money for upcoming budget, lawmakers say (6)
- Nuke modernization: Maybe not now, nor ever (6)
- Climate change is killing my dreams (13)
- Five-day count: 45 deaths, nearly 5,000 cases (6)
- Democratic lawmaker announces party affiliation change on first day of special session (6)
- New Mexico's projected $1.4 billion budget expected to have robust growth from oil, gas production (6)
- Managing water resources requires an engineer (6)
- Over $3,000 in electric bikes reportedly stolen from Eldorado home (6)
- DA's new policy deserves diligent scrutiny — and partners' input (6)
- Report: Violent crime up 30 percent while clearance rate drops 25 percent (5)
- 5 dead, 40 wounded after SUV sped into Christmas parade in Wisconsin (7)
- Expand hours at city ice skating rink (5)
- Getting tough on DWI takes innovation, not same ol’, same ol' (5)
- U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs (5)
- 'Community treasure' struggles with COVID-19, staph infection (5)
- Kick Pancho Villa State Park to the curb (18)
- City can act to reduce noise, speeding (5)
- Padilla organizes aid for people in need in Española (5)
- South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike (5)
- Midtown campus prime location for a library (4)
- Lawmakers voice concerns about volume of proposed New Mexico social studies standards (9)
- Through chess-to-computing program, Mark Galassi helps Santa Fe youth with their next move (4)
- Santa Fe's El Mesón restaurant closes permanently (14)
- Exemptions to COVID vaccinations vary among employers across New Mexico (16)
- COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert (4)
- Santa Fe County averages more than 80 COVID-19 cases a day over past three days (5)
- Attendance adjustment for New Mexico school funding remains a question mark (4)
- 4th teen dead in shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan (4)
- Two children killed in Chimayó house fire; cause unknown (4)
- Haaland meets with tribes and government leaders at Chaco (4)
- Gov. calls special session on redistricting, federal pandemic relief (4)
- City is not keeping annexation promises (5)
- BayoTech anticipates ‘hydrogen hub’ in Albuquerque as first of many (4)
- Omicron brings COVID-19 vaccine inequity 'home to roost' (3)
- Gradual takeover by electric vehicles expected; ‘disruptive technology’ to win again (61)
- This is arguably Fernandez’s finest-ever coaching job (3)
- Studios at Parkway will bring architectural flair to light-industrial area (3)
- Converting existing buildings can ease growing pains (3)
- LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.