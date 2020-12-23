A story on Page B-3 published Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, about the arrest of a robbery suspect, incorrectly stated the site of a break-in at a restaurant in Eldorado. The incident occurred at a nearby storage unit to Cafe Fina.
Correction, Dec. 24, 2020
Michael Gerstein
