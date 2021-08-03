A story on Page A-6 published Wednesday, July 28, about school protocols to prevent COVID-19 incorrectly conveyed the views of state Sen. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras. Schmedes says he believes in "focused protection" — a combination of targeted vaccinations and allowing those who are at minimal risk of death building immunity through infection — to reach herd immunity.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.