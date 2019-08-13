Correction, Aug. 13, 2019 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A story on Page C-1 of the Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, edition incorrectly reported that Mampuku Ramen was the first ramen-focused restaurant in Santa Fe. Chef Eric Stapelman had Shibumi Ramenya on Johnson Street from late 2010 to 2013. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEpstein accuser says she was told to have sex with Gov. RichardsonPolice: Man detained as Sena Plaza tree begins coming downDem donors draw presidential hopefuls to Santa FeCrowdfunders who want to keep Meow Wolf stock dismayed at forced buybackIndian Market tackles subject of missing and murdered Native womenNew Mexico reveals settlements totaling $1 million in claims against ex-police chiefSanta Fe County investigating after engineer claims projects are poorly managedProbe into Epstein, Santa Fe County ranch will continue, AG saysMan accused of punching woman 30 to 40 times, knocking her unconsciousAnger at public utility regulators’ decisions, inaction fuels move to reform board Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Notes from the North Lobos to host women’s basketball camp in October Ringside Seat Lamy painter brushes back Black Sox claims of innocence Roundhouse Roundup A nation that lacks a consoler-in-chief Whole Hearted Parenting Celebrate summer as you prepare for start of school