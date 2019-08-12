A story published on Page C-1 of the Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, edition of The New Mexican, about this year’s theme at Indian Market, reported the Haute Couture Fashion show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18 on the Plaza from 9 a.m. to noon. Instead, the Clothing Contest will take place at that place and time. The Haute Couture Fashion Show will begin at 4 p.m. that day at Santa Fe Community College. Additionally, the story called the event Defiance of Science instead of the correct Defiance of Silence.