A photo caption published on Page A-1 of the Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, accompanying a story on esports in New Mexico, misidentified the teacher and the school featured in the photo as Mike Mascone and students from Rio Rancho High School. The photo was of Jason Rutledge and students at Los Alamos High School.
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Medio Fire grows to over 2,300 acres
- Educator helps rescue man lost in Santa Fe National Forest for nearly two weeks
- Medio Fire grows to 550 acres, threatens forest and pueblo sites
- Medio Fire grows to over 150 acres
- Officials: Bringing Medio Fire under control will take days
- Growth of Medio Fire slows as firefighters make progress
- Santa Fe's Wildflower International wins nearly billion-dollar military contract
- Crews gain ground on Medio blaze as second fire grows near Santa Fe
- Driver in 2016 fatal crash in Santa Fe sentenced to eight years in prison
- $13.3 million in CARES Act funds will go to emergency housing assistance in New Mexico
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- With low positivity rate, New Mexico remains an island (69)
- High court: Lujan Grisham can impose fines for health order violations (45)
- Santa Fe County Commission approves Dollar General Store near Eldorado (41)
- Santa Fe High basketball star White killed in shooting (40)
- Santa Fe police poised to return armored vehicle (37)
- A national spotlight shines on New Mexico (35)
- New Mexico sees steep drop in new virus cases (34)
- Lujan Grisham touts clean energy jobs in convention speech (34)
- Teachers union seeks full semester of remote learning (33)
- Restaurants one of riskiest workplaces in N.M. for coronavirus, data shows (32)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.