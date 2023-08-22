Correction, Aug. 23, 2023 By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com James Barron Author email Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story on Page B-1 published Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, about the top 10 non-football athletes in Santa Fe incorrectly identified St. Michael's volleyball player Marissa Sandoval-Moya. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Barron Author email Follow James Barron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe group cheers indictments, ends demonstrations against John EastmanScenes from the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show CeremonySWAIA announces Santa Fe Indian Market's top awardsLujan Grisham on another out-of-state vacationSanta Clara Pueblo potter 'caught by surprise' with Best of Show winBreak-ins, crime, worker pay among reasons Loyal Hound Pub closedImages from 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market weekendSanta Fe police search for armed suspect leads to shelter-in-place alertsCOVID cases going back up in New MexicoOklahoma City woman dies in car crash on U.S. 285 south of Santa Fe Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside seat Debates can amount to nothing or count for everything Phill Casaus She escaped the fire, but not the pain Building Santa Fe Romero's vision keeps Housing Authority rolling Ringside Seat Bungled bond issue figures in candidate's campaign