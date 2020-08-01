A story on Page A-1 published Sunday, July 19, 2020, about Dixon farmers questioning whether contaminants were impacting their growing season, incorrectly said Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort uses a chemical known as Silwet L-77 to make snow. The actual chemical is called DRIFT.
Correction, Aug. 2, 2020
- The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Robert Nott
General Assignment Reporter
Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Santa Fe High basketball star White killed in shooting
- Santa Fe makes guests feel unwelcome
- Mother of slain Nambé boy sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Comet, meteors light up Santa Fe's night sky
- CEO of New Mexico Restaurant Association fights for 'survival of the industry'
- Former Pecos assistant basketball coach sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape
- Demonstrators protest new 'red-flag' gun control law at Roundhouse
- New Mexico hospitals failing to report COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Governor extends public health rules through end of August
- Weed complaints 'creep up again' for the city of Santa Fe
Images
Videos
Commented
- Unmasked candidate says government can't tell her what to do (110)
- Defiant restaurateur finally given cease-and-desist order (71)
- Heinrich calls for resignation of Bernalillo County sheriff (70)
- Trump announces deployment of federal agents to Albuquerque (56)
- Restaurants statewide protest dine-in closure; Weck's Santa Fe stays open (55)
- Lujan Grisham reinstates some restrictions as cases surge (48)
- SFPS teachers concerned about reopening plan (45)
- Santa Fe County Commission approves Dollar General Store near Eldorado (42)
- Hotel occupancy fizzles under Lujan Grisham's self-quarantine order (40)
- Santa Fe police poised to return armored vehicle (36)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.