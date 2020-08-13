A letter to the editor titled "Test first," published on Page A-7 of the Aug. 3, 2020, edition of The New Mexican was written by Richard Fagerlund of Las Cruces. It incorrectly was attributed to Lucinda Nelson.

This was an error on the part of the editor as a result of cutting and pasting incorrectly.

