A story published on Page A-8 of the Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about graffiti at the New Mexico History Museum, incorrectly named the Spanish conquistador on the statue at Cathedral Park. The statue was of Don Diego de Vargas.
Correction, Aug. 12, 2020
Teya Vitu
Business Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- With low positivity rate, New Mexico remains an island
- FBI: Colorado fugitive arrested in Española after living there 40 years
- Authorities: Fugitive hid in plain sight for decades
- Outbreak threatens New Mexico chile industry
- Hundreds gather to remember Santa Fe High standout White
- Spread slowing in New Mexico, governor says
- Historic bathhouse destroyed in fire at Ojo Caliente spa
- Remembering an icon — and my aunt
- Plaza shooting sends person to hospital
- Navajo elders: Alone, without food, in despair
Images
Videos
Commented
- With low positivity rate, New Mexico remains an island (71)
- Defiant restaurateur finally given cease-and-desist order (71)
- Heinrich calls for resignation of Bernalillo County sheriff (70)
- Trump announces deployment of federal agents to Albuquerque (56)
- Restaurants statewide protest dine-in closure; Weck's Santa Fe stays open (55)
- High court: Lujan Grisham can impose fines for health order violations (45)
- Santa Fe County Commission approves Dollar General Store near Eldorado (42)
- Santa Fe High basketball star White killed in shooting (40)
- Santa Fe police poised to return armored vehicle (37)
- Group plans protest calling for Lujan Grisham’s removal (34)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.