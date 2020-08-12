A story published on Page A-1 of the Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about a nonprofit mailing ballot applications to New Mexico residents, incorrectly stated that a bill allowed county clerks to send mail-in ballots to registered voters. The bill allowed county clerks to send mail-in ballot applications to registered voters.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Jens Gould covers politics for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He was a correspondent for Bloomberg News in Mexico City, a regular contributor for TIME in California, and produced the video series Bravery Tapes.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.