Oxeye daisy

Oxeye daisy, Leucanthemum vulgare.

 Courtesy U.S. Forest Service

A story published on Page A-6 of the Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about an invasive plant species called the oxeye daisy that has spread along East Fork Trail in the Jemez Mountains, included a photo and caption that misidentified a species of Erigeron as the oxeye daisy (Leucanthemum vulgare). Erigeron is a native, pollinator-friendly plant and is noninvasive. It has thinner petals than the invasive oxeye daisy. The photo here shows an oxeye daisy.

