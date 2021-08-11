A story published on Page A-6 of the Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about an invasive plant species called the oxeye daisy that has spread along East Fork Trail in the Jemez Mountains, included a photo and caption that misidentified a species of Erigeron as the oxeye daisy (Leucanthemum vulgare). Erigeron is a native, pollinator-friendly plant and is noninvasive. It has thinner petals than the invasive oxeye daisy. The photo here shows an oxeye daisy.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.