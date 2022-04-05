A story on Page D-1 published Sunday, April 3, 2022, about the Capital Invitational tennis tournament incorrectly stated the position of the parents of Albuquerque Hope Christian's Luciano Silveria regarding the score of the No. 1 singles championship match. They argued Silveria and Wade McDermott of St. Michael’s did not switch ends of the court after Silveria took a 3-2 lead, which led to the confusion about the score.
Correction, April 6
James Barron
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Articles
- Dutch Bros Coffee will take over Cheeks property in Santa Fe
- Food that's worth the drive to Eldorado
- New Mexico's Spanish has a life of its own
- Shed hunting in New Mexico: Turning antlers into cash
- Retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief injured in blaze that destroyed his home
- Nine injured, none seriously, in Opera Hill crash
- Santa Fe man charged in drive-by shooting
- Cannabis sales bring new faces to Santa Fe smoke shops
- Santa Fe man who hoped to win House seat lost race before he ran
- Santa Fe expanding airport terminal, parking
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Cannabis shoppers rise early to get first dibs on legal marijuana (44)
- True gall trumps Dow's claim of true grit (40)
- Critics question state's claim of 1 million cannabis plants ready for April 1 sales (39)
- Exhibit of religious items at Las Vegas museum sparks controversy (38)
- Santa Fe considers establishing organized homeless camps to provide better services (33)
- Cannabis Control Division spokeswoman paid $125 an hour under no-bid contract (29)
- Nine injured, none seriously, in Opera Hill crash (26)
- Dutch Bros Coffee will take over Cheeks property in Santa Fe (25)
- School officials: Algodones kids examined at hospital after cannabis candy incident (22)
- Santa Fe's police chief wants to be an American Ninja Warrior (18)
- Santa Fe County deputies rescue hiker lost in Hyde Park area (18)
- District Attorney announces new policy on aggravated fleeing cases (17)
- Second Street Brewery will close original Second Street location (17)
- Santa Fe expanding airport terminal, parking (17)
- Republican governor hopefuls trade jabs on missing debates (16)
- Senator admits to 'Hips, Lips' slight, denies other allegations (16)
- Mud baths would be cleaner than this down-ballot race (15)
- Visitor killed while climbing to Alcove House at Bandelier (15)
- New Mexico's Spanish has a life of its own (14)
- New Mexico signs agreement to let 2 pueblos engage in cannabis activities (14)
- Latest wrong-way chase on I-25 troubles police, motorists (12)
- Santa Fe man charged in drive-by shooting (11)
- Apartments planned on Airport Road across from Santa Fe Country Club (11)
- Home prices in Santa Fe remain high as houses on market keep declining (11)
- Former land commissioner accuses Democratic state officials of colluding to keep him off ballot (11)
- Law enforcement agencies prepare for cannabis-impaired drivers (10)
- Santa Fe man who hoped to win House seat lost race before he ran (10)
- Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices (10)
- For Brown Jackson, perseverance wins out (10)
- Judge orders city employee accused of killing co-worker released on house arrest (19)
- Former PRC official questions if coal plants have to cease operation after PNM abandons them (10)
- Retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief injured in blaze that destroyed his home (9)
- Santa Fe parks to get upgrades (9)
- Whistleblower says ex-colleague brought gun to Santa Fe airport tower (9)
- Bean counters no more: Treasurer's race is ugly slugfest (9)
- Fate of free lunch uncertain in New Mexico schools (8)
- Cannabis sales bring new faces to Santa Fe smoke shops (8)
- Third-party home delivery of alcohol starts Friday (8)
- Smaller cannabis retailers try to carve place in Santa Fe's budding cannabis industry (8)
- Commemoration of Glorieta Pass on the Santa Fe Plaza (8)
- Bag ban? Don't retreat, Albuquerque (7)
- N.M. lieutenant governor meets with vice president (7)
- Honoring veterans who ‘never got a thank you’ (7)
- Group rebuffs House inquiry into Otero County election audit (7)
- Trump suit against Clinton part of longtime legal strategy (7)
- Criminal complaint sheds light on weekend drive-by shooting in Santa Fe (7)
- Judge finds state has probable cause to prosecute defendant in fatal wrong-way chase (7)
- New Mexico bald eagle fighting lead poisoning reflects larger problem (7)
- Trapping ban takes effect on public lands in New Mexico (7)
- New Mexico lawmakers to consider $500 in relief for taxpayers (7)
- Time is crucial in investigation of commissioner (7)
- Rio Rancho denies records requests in child's death (7)
- New Mexico tax rebate likely, but amount uncertain (7)
- Supreme Court's rule changes draw mixed reviews from attorneys (6)
- Spend wisely to avoid funding Putin's war (6)
- Cannabis use is legal, but not in public; apartments may ban consumption (6)
- Deal with bullies the old-fashioned way (6)
- It's time to admit it: NMSU is the new big dog of men's basketball (6)
- Camps for people without homes? It's worth considering (6)
- Starting Friday: Legal cannabis sales (6)
- New Energy Economy sues Attorney General's Office over records request (6)
- State: Moldy products recalled from Sacred Garden cannabis stores (6)
- Feds agree to LANL waste cleanup and repairs to settle lawsuit (6)
- Amtrak struggles to staff Lamy depot; Sky Railway steps up (6)
- Judge ends former land commissioner's lawsuit against secretary of state (6)
- Rev. Timothy Martinez steps down as cathedral rector (5)
- Cannabis greenhouse planned for Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe (5)
- Biden says Putin cannot remain in power in remarks on European trip (5)
- DA in Rowe dog seizure case seeks $250,000 from owners (5)
- Court documents: Child kidnapping attempt in Española thwarted (5)
- U.S. states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments (5)
- Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election (5)
- Lawmakers revise supplemental appropriations bill to appease governor (5)
- Cannabis sales in New Mexico top $5 million during first legal weekend (5)
- Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends record (5)
- Ex-city engineer helped design St. Francis Drive, move train to Salvador Perez Park (5)
- Methane survey finds oil field emissions worse than thought in New Mexico (5)
- Attorneys: Progress but no settlement in Santa Fe archdiocese sex abuse case (5)
- Las Vegas Railroad District gets a face-lift (6)
- Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do (4)
- All the spin can't change facts about open space (6)
- Ignorance will damage this great nation (4)
- Parks improvements can't come soon enough (4)
- FBI says it hopes coffee shop outreach in Santa Fe leads to more tips, applicants (4)
- Couy Griffin convicted of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6 (13)
- Santa Fe police seek man recently released from jail in December shooting (4)
- State police stop wrong-way driver on I-40 in Albuquerque (4)
- Animal rights group calls out ABQ BioPark for elephant deaths (4)
- Former N.Y. bishop accused of abuse cover-ups sent priests to Jemez Springs (4)
- A Supreme Court inquisition, not a hearing (4)
- New chief judge takes over for New Mexico's First Judicial District (4)
- We should believe New Mexico can create a state-owned utility (4)
- GOP gubernatorial candidates' attack on state civil rights law might backfire (4)
- Santa Fe Asian Market hopes to fill need, opening Saturday (8)
- Eat local, order local — that's how we sustain restaurants' future (3)
- Into the woods? Be prepared to spend the night (3)
- PNM frustrated New Mexico regulators seek more analysis of San Juan departure plan (3)
- Rob Gibbs finds a new niche, and it's smaller (3)
- Affordable housing, long overlooked, getting federal boost (3)
- Fire destroys garage, vehicles north of Santa Fe (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.