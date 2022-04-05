A story on Page D-1 published Sunday, April 3, 2022, about the Capital Invitational tennis tournament incorrectly stated the position of the parents of Albuquerque Hope Christian's Luciano Silveria regarding the score of the No. 1 singles championship match. They argued Silveria and Wade McDermott of St. Michael’s did not switch ends of the court after Silveria took a 3-2 lead, which led to the confusion about the score.

