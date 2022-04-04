A story on Page D-1 published Sunday, April 5, 2022, about the Capital Invitational tennis tournament incorrectly described the scoring confusion during the No. 1 singles flight championship match. When Albuquerque Hope Christian's Luciano Silveria broke St. Michael's Wade McDermott's serve for a 3-2 lead, the two did not switch ends of the court afterward. Silveria then held his serve to take a 4-2 lead, which led to the scoring confusion.

