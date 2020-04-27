A story that appeared on Page A-1 of Monday, April 27, 2020, edition about a third staff member of Legacy at Santa Fe testing positive for the novel coronavirus incorrectly reported that the assisted living center's parent company, LifeWell Senior Living, knew about the infection Friday. The employee received a rapid test for the virus Saturday after being notified of possible exposure outside the workplace and received the positive result the same day. The employee, who was asymptomatic, informed the company of the positive test result Saturday and did not return to work after learning of the potential exposure, the company said. The story also incorrectly referred to the parent company as LifeWells.

