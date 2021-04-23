A story published on Page A-1 of the Friday, April 24, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about COVID-19 cases on the rise among school-aged children, incorrectly identified El Dorado Community School among the four schools reporting positive cases on April 22. It was Mandela International Magnet School. Also, two cases involving El Dorado Community School students are not related. The second positive case identified a sibling as a close contact who had to quarantine.
