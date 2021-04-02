A story that appeared on Page A-1 of the March 27, 2021, edition about new visitor guidelines at long-term care facilities incorrectly said a recent outbreak at Pacifica Senior Living began March 4. A spokesman for the state Department of Health said the agency should have reported that the most recent positive test in the center's ongoing outbreak came March 4.
Advertisement
Articles
- Bobcat Bite returns to Old Las Vegas Highway in May
- Santa Fe takes battle over green house to court
- Vigil Coppler announces bid for Santa Fe mayor
- Painter taught at Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe
- Innovation Village aims to combine tech sector, housing in Santa Fe
- Santa Fe man identified in fatal pedestrian accident
- New Mexico to close Springer women’s prison; timeline still being worked out
- New Mexico sees widely varying county performances in administering vaccines
- Glorieta Camps might house up to 2,400 migrant youth
- Santa Fe police investigate possible arson at Cerrillos Road bike shop
Images
Videos
Commented
- Anti-mask group protests at Santa Fe Railyard, Plaza (133)
- Vigil Coppler announces bid for Santa Fe mayor (83)
- Webber announces bid for second term as Santa Fe mayor (73)
- Dozens rally against gentrification in Santa Fe Railyard (51)
- Santa Fe seniors wonder how vaccines are distributed (47)
- Santa Fe takes battle over green house to court (44)
- Santa Fe archbishop reaffirms support for LGBTQ community after Vatican letter (43)
- ‘Toss No Mas,’ New Mexico implores motorists (38)
- Officials: Gun in supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier (37)
- New Mexico’s new color-coded map puts Santa Fe County in green (35)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.