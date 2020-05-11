A story on Page A-1 published Saturday, May 9, 2020, about a complaint a customer filed with the Attorney General’s Office about pricing at Kaune’s Neighborhood Market quoted a spokesman who termed the letter the office sent to the store owner as a cease-and-desist letter. In fact, the letter does not specifically direct Kaune’s to “cease and desist” from engaging in any particular conduct.
The letter, addressed to Kaune’s, reads as follows:
“To Whom It May Concern:
"The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General has received a price gouging complaint against your store. According to the complaint, Save Mart Store located in Las Cruces, NM, has unreasonably and without justification raised the protective masks and hand sanitizer.
"Attorney General Hector Balderas recently issued a consumer advisory warning against COVID-19 or Coronavirus related price gouging. For your convenience, we have attached a copy of the recent complaint and recent advisory. We advise that you immediately review your pricing strategy and would also ask that you provide our office with a response to the allegations noted above within ten (10) days of receipt.”
The letter goes on to give the address and email contact information of Jennifer Saavedra, a director of the Advocacy and Intervention Division for the Attorney General’s Office, and is signed by Brad Hill, an advocate of that division.
Contacted Monday, the Attorney General’s Office acknowledged the letter’s reference to “Save Mart Store located in Las Cruces, NM” was a typographical error, but Attorney General’s Office spokesman Matt Baca continued to characterize the letter as a “cease and desist” communication, reasoning the letter “warned [Kaune’s] to follow the law and to evaluate their pricing strategy.”
In her response to the letter, co-owner Cheryl Pick Sommer wrote the store regularly did not carry disposable face masks, but sourced them to satisfy customer requests. The product, she wrote, arrived at a high cost per box plus applicable fuel charges.
“To derive the retail price for which we offered the masks ($106.69), we used the same calculation that we use to price every item in the store. That is to say we applied our standard margin for items in the same or similar segment. We did not “increase” the price on this item above what it would be during an ordinary business climate, nor did we attempt to charge an unusually high price for this item.”
In the letter, Sommer also offered a similar description of the store’s pricing calculation for hand sanitizing gel.
