Clarification: A story on Page A-1 of the March 30, 2020, edition about conditions at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in New Mexico cited the ACLU saying no members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation had responded to a letter sent by the ACLU. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said in a statement submitted after the story deadline that he has been in discussions with the ACLU about the issue and has “serious concerns” about reports suggesting ICE is unprepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The ACLU’s letters to the governor and New Mexico’s congressional delegation were written in conjunction with the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and the Santa Fe Dreamers Project.

