Clarification: A story that appeared on Page A-6 of the Wednesday, March 9, 2022, edition about Democratic governors urging the U.S. government to suspend federal gasoline taxes included a statement from Mark Ronchetti, a contender in the Republican primary race for the gubernatorial nomination, saying Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had pushed for a state gas tax increase in the recent legislative session. The governor's campaign spokeswoman said Ronchetti's statement was incorrect. Lujan Grisham supported a clean fuel measure that would have raised the price of gasoline in New Mexico, the spokeswoman said, but it would not have increased the state's gas tax.

