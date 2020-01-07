Clarification: A story published on Page A-6 of the Tuesday, Jan. 7, edition of The New Mexican, about Alexander Scott Johnson facing charges of raping a teenage girl, reported the two had attended a youth program at Camp Stoney, run by the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande. The two actually attended a program run by a group that rented a facility on the diocese-owned property. The Rev. Canon William Lee Curtis wrote in an email Tuesday that Johnson was not affiliated with the diocese.
