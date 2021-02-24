A news brief published on Page A-7 of the Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about the number of new coronavirus cases in New Mexico, reported a woman in her 90s who lived at the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe died of COVID-19. The New Mexican later learned the woman died Nov. 4, but the state Department of Health did not report the fatality until last week because it needed to confirm her cause of death through lab results.

