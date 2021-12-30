A story on Page C-1 published Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, about Gerard’s House employee Sayra Lozano should have reported that nonprofit Fathers New Mexico was a partner in founding the parent peer navigation program with the Expanding Opportunity for Young Families initiative of the Santa Fe Community Foundation. Lozano was hired by Fathers New Mexico in July 2020.
The Santa Fe New Mexican will correct factual errors in its news stories. Errors should be brought to the attention of the city editor at 986-3035.
