A story on published on Page A-1 of the Friday, Aug. 6, edition of The New Mexican, about new principals in Santa Fe Public Schools, said incoming Wood Gormley Elementary School Principal Karen Lindeen founded the May Center for Learning. Lindeen co-founded the center with Amy Miller.
This story has been amended to reflect the following clarification: A previous version of this story listed Karen Lindeen as the founder of the May Center for Learning. She is co-founder of the organization.
