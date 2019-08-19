New Mexico State Police tactical teams converged on a Velarde home Saturday night in a standoff with a 47-year-old man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside with a rifle, police said.
No shots were fired, and police eventually arrested and charged Abran Herman Romero of Sapello with aggravated assault on police officers, aggravated burglary and negligent use of a deadly weapon while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
Police received a 911 call at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday referencing Romero’s threat from a third party who said Romero had texted his ex-girlfriend that he was going to kill her and also sent a video showing he was inside her home, the complaint said.
Romero does not live there and must have broken in, the caller said.
Dispatch also informed police Romero may have been intoxicated and armed with a rifle and other firearms.
State police officers who initially responded to the home on County Road 50 in Velarde found open windows, crawled in through one of them, and called out for Romero to come out of the home with his hands up and empty.
Romero responded from a bedroom, “Don’t come in here!” and “What do you want?” but did not comply with commands to exit the room, and told police he was armed, according to the complaint.
Officers then decided to retreat from the home when they spotted Romero holding a long rifle, the complaint said. As officers were leaving through a window, they told Romero to drop the weapon.
Romero yelled that he would shoot them if they came toward him, the complaint said. Officers then set up a perimeter around the home.
State police tactical teams were called in at about 6:30 p.m. and arrived by 7 p.m.
It is unclear when the situation was resolved.
A state police spokesman, Lt. Mark Soriano, said Romero surrendered after six and a half hours, left the home, and was arrested without further incident shortly after 11 p.m. The criminal complaint said Romero’s surrender came at about 7:25 p.m.