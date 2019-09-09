Law enforcement have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old Rio Arriba County girl who went missing Sunday morning.
The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for Renezmae Calzada, who was last seen Sunday at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.
Calzada was last seen wearing blue shorts with stars and a Disney “Frozen” shirt. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.
Police said in the release that many details about the case are unknown and stil under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office at (505) 753-5555.
